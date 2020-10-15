Stillman College adds high profile board members to Board of Trustees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A historically black Tuscaloosa college has a few new members on the board of Trustees.

Terry Saban, coach Saban’s wife and CEO of Nicks Kids Foundation, along with Katie Boyd Britt, both joined the board at Stillman College. Britt is the President of the Business Council of Alabama.

Dr. Cynthia Warrick the President of Stillman is excited to have both high-profile women on her board.

“And having these dynamic women on the board is just thrilling to me,” Warrick said. “Both of them believe in supporting poor and first-generation minority students and that’s a huge plus for us. Because as you know Stillman is a historically Black college and the majority of our students are African American.”

Warrick says she is hoping both influential women will help turn Stillman around. Nearly five years ago the school nearly shut down due to financial problems and low enrollment. But Stillman’s president believes those hardships will be a thing of the past with the addition of Saban and Britt.

“We are doing things right here and making progress, and the other thing is increasing our enrollment,” Warrick said. “We’ve increased our enrollment of students here from all over Alabama including Tuscaloosa. And having these board members and others working with us to provide resources.”

Stillman College is affiliated with the Presbyterian church and has been in operation for 144 years as a place of higher learning for students. Warrick says there are currently 800 students enrolled at Stillman.

