TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday is a big day for college football fans as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game. This game will be the sixth time the two teams have met in the last five years, the University of Alabama winning four out of the last five games.

As UA fans and students prepare for this weekend’s matchup, the cost is at the forefront of many people’s minds. Sites like Ticketmaster have tickets starting at over $300, getting up to thousands the closer you want to be to the field.

Unfortunately for many students, the love of the game and their team won’t pay that price tag.

“I, you know, have to afford rent and gas and food and other responsibilities so it just doesn’t make sense to do anything except watch it on TV,” UA junior Gracelyn Mitchell said.

A lot of students at the University of Alabama want to go to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game but are planning to watch it locally because of the price of tickets and hotels.

“Atlanta, they’re going to spend a lot. They’re going to spend thousands and thousands of dollars,” Senior Josh Langley said. “Here, people are definitely going to spend money, don’t get me wrong, especially at the bars I mean especially if we win the game.”

Some students are finding ways to be in Atlanta during the game but with a cheaper game-watching experience.

“I think I might be going to stay at a buddy’s house that lives in Atlanta,” Junior Sam Faulhaber said. “We might just be going to the bars in Atlanta, kind of hanging out with people there.”

Beyond expensive tickets, lodging for the game isn’t cheap. On Hotels.com, a room for two people under a mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium can range from around $120 to $600 a night. The farther out people are willing to stay, the cheaper hotel rooms get, with some rooms for under $100 a night around 10 miles away.

“Hotel room rates for an event like this, anywhere from a 50% to a 100% increase,” AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram said. “Sometimes you’ll see hotels with a two-night minimum as well.”

Airbnb doesn’t offer much relief. Some places are already booked out, while others are available for $775 a night, making it difficult to find places to stay for under $100 a night.

AAA says high-stakes football games like the SEC Championship are going to drive prices up for tickets and lodging as there’s more demand.

“It’s nice that Atlanta has so many hotel rooms so we don’t see the same, we don’t see as much of an increase I should say as you would in maybe some smaller areas, for example, if the game were being played in Tuscaloosa,” Ingram said.

The SEC Championship is set to kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3 p.m. on Saturday.