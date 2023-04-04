BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Stevie Nicks announced the cancellation of several shows, including a stop to the Magic City planned for Wednesday.

The legendary singer-songwriter and former member of Fleetwood Mac announced the cancellations due to “continued Covid illness within the band.” Previously purchased tickets can either be refunded or honored at rescheduled dates.

Other performances that have been canceled and rescheduled include shows in Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Arlington, Texas. There are currently no plans for Stevie Nicks to reschedule her Birmingham show, CSM Management confirmed.

The former member of Fleetwood Mac last performed in Alabama on Halloween night last year in Huntsville.