BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The editor-in-chief of Forbes Magazine is in Birmingham to give a speech at Samford University Tuesday night.

Chairman Steve Forbes will be hosting a lecture titled “A Model for Leadership” at the A. Hamilton Reid Chapel at 7 p.m. Organizers said they’re excited to welcome him.

“We are excited to have him speak here at Samford because of the wealth of experience he brings from the publishing world, his insightful commentary on national and international issues, and his keen insights and understanding of the business world,” Jason Wallace said, who is a Samford history professor and the event’s organizer.

Tickets are still available for $10 online. Admission is free for Samford students with I.D.