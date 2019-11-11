Stephen Moore, commentator and former Trump economic adviser, to speak at UA Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Stephen Moore, a conservative commentator who served as an economic advisor during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential run, will visit the University of Alabama Tuesday for a lecture.

During the lecture, Moore will speak about his experiences working in Washington, as well as his views on economics and politics. The event will start at 7 p.m. in room 1016 of North Lawn Hall at UA. The lecture is being hosted by the Young Americans for Freedom at UA.

Doors will open at 6:45 PM, and there will be a question and answer session following Moore’s keynote address. The event is free and open to the public.

“Being able to bring in Steve Moore a huge honor for us as a chapter,” UA YAF president Joe Ballard said in a written statement. “Throughout this entire process, I’ve had the chance to talk to countless students who were eager to hear this message of conservatism. Steve Moore is an incredibly influential figure in the American political sphere, and it is an honor to be able to host him.”

Moore, a former member member of the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, is a writer and television commentator who can be seen regularly on networks like CNN and Fox News. Between 1983 and 1987, Moore worked at the Heritage Foundation during the period from 1983 to 1987 and again since 2014. In addition to Trump, Moore advised Herman Cain’s 2012 presidential campaign.

In March, Trump nominated Moore to a position on the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. However, Moore withdrew his name after criticism was brought up by detractors previous writings of his were brought up about women.

