BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- You have a chance to enjoy a baseball game, have some fun and help raise money for Parkinson’s research.

The Parkinson’s Association of Alabama is hosting Step Up to the Plate on August 15. Organizers say it is a fun-filled day of baseball and supporting Parkinson’s research with the Birmingham Barons. The deadline to purchase tickets is August 3rd.

To purchase tickets, go to www.parkinsonalabama.com.