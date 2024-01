BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy Award winners Steep Canyon Rangers will perform Thursday, Feb. 8 at UAB’s Aly Stephens Performing Arts Center.

The three-time Grammy nominees have released 14 studio albums, plus three collaborative albums with actor and banjoist Martin, been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and appeared on some of music’s biggest stages.

Reserved seating tickets are $20, $30 and $40. You can buy tickets here.