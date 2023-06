BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Just two weeks after the CBS 42 sponsored event; the ‘Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival’ ended, organizers announced the dates for next year’s festival.

The dates are June 14 through June 16 of 2024. This is a 10-year celebration for the event and organizers decided to add a third day to the festival. The three-day festival will take place at Linn Park. Right now, you can grab early bird tickets.