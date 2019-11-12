Stay warm out there! Quick reminders on how to keep you and your home toasty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — As the cold temperatures linger Tuesday and Wednesday, many people are thinking of how to stay warm and keep their house warm.

Finding a warm place

The city of Birmingham is providing the warmth for those who don’t have a warm house to go to.

Don Lupo, the operations manager for the city of Birmingham said you don’t have to be homeless to take advantage of the warming station.

He said if you don’t have heat at home or you have a children and need a place to heat-up, stop by the warming station. It will be at the Boutwell Auditorium starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday until 7 a.m. The warming station will provide a hot meal, cots, and blankets.

Lupo said they provide the warmth at night, but during the day, there are other options.

“People will have a place to go if they so choose to go. It’s a logistical thing for us that we can’t keep Boutwell open because sometimes they’re rented out for events and things take place we have contractual matters with so we encourage people to go to shelters, go to the library, rec center, go somewhere warm and there are plenty of places,” said Lupo.

Keeping a warm place

If you’re concerned on how to keep your house warm, Home Depot experts said prepping is your best bet.

Some options for homeowners are faucet covers, insulation for water heaters, cloth cover, and ceiling cracks.

You can also take advantage of a door insulation that traps the warm air inside and keeps the cold air out.

Cathy Borden with Home Depot in Pelham said most of these options take less than 30 minutes to install.

“While this is the first cold snap of the season. We’re not going to see these super cold temperatures but it gets people start thinking, so you’re not going to have those exposed pipes that can burst, when we start getting in the below freezing. As we start to go throughout the season, we’ll see those zeros and those teens and its just going to pay off to be ready in advance,” said Borden.

