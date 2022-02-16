BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama native known for her work in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math will be one of many women whose work will be celebrated at the Smithsonian in Washington DC.

Starks, who is originally from Fairfield, is 1 of 120 women in STEM who will be featured in the exhibit “#IfThenSheCan,” which will feature life-sized 3D printed statues of each woman in the Smithsonian Gardens from March 5 to March 27. The exhibit is the largest collection of statues of women ever assembled together.

Starks is an accomplished scientist, STREAM educator, and entrepreneur, as well as founder of the nonprofit STREAM Innovations in Birmingham that provides students the opportunity to learn and grow their interest in the STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) fields. In 2019, Starks was named an American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) IF/THEN Ambassador.

Starks’ statue will be a part of a diverse coalition of contemporary women, STEM innovators, and role models leading a variety of fields, from protecting wildlife to discovering galaxies, developing video games, and working to cure cancer.

Dr. Starks embodies the “You Cannot Be What You Cannot See” mission for girls in Alabama, the South, and across the country by being a role model and providing support for girls and boys interested in STREAM.

“I am honored to be the only woman from Alabama represented in the collection of 3D printed statues in the “#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit” in Washington D.C. alongside amazing women that I admire and celebrate their contributions to STEM fields,” Starks said in a press release.

“These women continue to pave the way for girls to see themselves as leaders in the STEM industry. I am excited for the country to learn more about each of us, and how the IF/THEN collection has provided images of women in STEM to inspire future innovators across the world.”

Starks also serves as a council member on the Alabama STEM Council and the board directors at the McWane Science Center.