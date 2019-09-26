State Veteran Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis diagnosed with cancer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The office of Alabama Veteran Affairs confirmed with CBS 42 that VA Commissioner Kent Davis has prostate cancer and is scheduled to go into surgery Friday.

The office of Commissioner Davis stated that the cancer was discovered during a routine checkup.

VA Assistant Commissioner Mike Northcutt will serve in Davis’ place.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events