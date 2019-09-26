State Veteran Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis diagnosed with cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The office of Alabama Veteran Affairs confirmed with CBS 42 that VA Commissioner Kent Davis has prostate cancer and is scheduled to go into surgery Friday.
The office of Commissioner Davis stated that the cancer was discovered during a routine checkup.
VA Assistant Commissioner Mike Northcutt will serve in Davis’ place.
