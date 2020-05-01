State unemployment claims top 400,000

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 400,000 Alabamians have filed unemployment claims during the past six weeks as businesses were ordered closed, or stopped work, during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Alabama Department of Labor announced the latest numbers. Nearly 75,000 new claims were filed last week.
The record unemployment claims have been cited by politicians and groups eager to end closure orders.
A state stay-home order expires at 5 p.m. and retail stores and beaches will be allowed to open with occupancy limits.
Salons, barber shops, gyms, tattoo parlors, bars and on-site restaurant dining will remain closed until May 15.
