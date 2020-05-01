State unemployment claims top 400,000

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with millions of people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 400,000 Alabamians have filed unemployment claims during the past six weeks as businesses were ordered closed, or stopped work, during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Alabama Department of Labor announced the latest numbers. Nearly 75,000 new claims were filed last week.

The record unemployment claims have been cited by politicians and groups eager to end closure orders.

A state stay-home order expires at 5 p.m. and retail stores and beaches will be allowed to open with occupancy limits.

Salons, barber shops, gyms, tattoo parlors, bars and on-site restaurant dining will remain closed until May 15.

