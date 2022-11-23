TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they expect 54 million Americans to travel this week for the Thanksgiving holiday season.

ALEA Corporal Reginal King says motorists can expect to see more troopers on the road and he is encouraging drivers to be careful.

“Anytime there is an increased volume of traffic on the roadways, the possibility of traffic crashes happening will increase,” King said. “During this holiday travel period, we are doing everything we can possible to create an environment that’s good for safe travels for everyone.”

King says troopers will be cracking down on drunk driving and driving distracted, such as texting while driving. King is also reminding folks to wear a seatbelt and buckle up.

“Anytime we have loss of life on the Alabama highways, it’s a tragic situation. This time of year we would love happy everlasting memories and we don’t want you to create memories that don’t make you happy, such as a loved one being lost in a traffic fatality,” King said.

ALEA says they have seen a decrease in traffic fatalities on Thanksgiving since 2019. In 2021, seven people were killed on Alabama roadways during Thanksgiving.