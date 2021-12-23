State troopers step up patrols for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — State Troopers from ALEA will be stepping up patrols this weekend to make sure travelers hitting the road for Christmas will be safe.

Liz and John Regl are glad to see law enforcement step up their presence on Interstate 20-59 in Tuscaloosa. They are traveling from Columbus, Mississippi to visit family in Augusta, Georgia.

Liz tells CBS 42 she and her husband are taking their time and taking every precaution on the road.

“We are definitely going to wear seatbelts and be aware of our surroundings and watch out for other drivers on the road and we are going to take our time and stop and get out and stretch and be careful and make sure we are alert.”

ALEA Tuscaloosa Senior Trooper Reginal King says he is urging drivers to play it smart and be safe or they can expect to see blue lights behind them.

“We are utilizing every resource to have a heightened presence of law enforcement officials on the road with hopes that it deters people from participating in activities on the roadway that they shouldn’t be doing, like speeding and consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel driving without a seatbelt.”

King says he doesn’t want to write citations, but he and other Troopers will be cracking down if drivers don’t obey the law.