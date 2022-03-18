REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — ALEA State Troopers are searching for the person responsible for hitting a Pickens County school bus Thursday afternoon and then fled the scene. Corporal Reginal King with ALEA had this to say about the incident.

“it’s a very sad situation anytime anyone is involved in a traffic accident on Alabama roads, they are obligated to stay there until law enforcement officials arrive”.

Trooper King says the crash happened at 3:43 p.m. the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Pickens County 30 at the intersection of Kelley Road. The crash involved a Pickens County School Bus and a vehicle that left the scene that is believed to be a silver late model extended cab Ford F150 with significant damage to the driver’s side mirror.

“We are very fortunate the injuries were not serious although we take every car crash seriously which is very fortunate the kids did not sustain any more serious injuries then they did. Anytime we investigate a car crash that involves a hit and run its a sad situation but its heightened more because this incident involves children” Trooper King said.

There were 41 students on the bus at the time of the crash, three students were treated and released from the hospital. ALEA is encouraging the driver who caused the accident to come forward and do the right thing.