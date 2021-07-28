State troopers and Gov. Ivey respond after two troopers struck in one day

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)- This week two Alabama State Troopers were struck on state highways while parked on the side of the road.

This brings to light the importance of people following the state’s Move Over Law, which is essentially getting over in the lane when you see an emergency vehicle. One of the accidents was a three car wreck involving both the Alabama Department of Transportation and a state trooper vehicle.

The other accident took place on I-65 Southbound near mile marker 272 in a construction zone after a car lost control hitting an 18-wheeler.

State Trooper O’Neal said both officers are expected to be okay, but he advised people to slow down if you can’t get over for whatever reason to help avoid accidents and especially when weather is severe. We also spoke with Governor Kay Ivey to hear her response to the accidents involving state troopers.

“We just got to encourage our people to watch the traffic signs, heed the caution lights. And for goodness sake slow down, get out of the way if you are effected by the accident. Move over, but just use common sense and drive safely,” Ivey said.

“We’re going to get out and enforce that law as much as possible just to try to protect people out here. So, if we can save a life then we will do it by taking someone to jail or writing them a ticket,” O’Neal said.