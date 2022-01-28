BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Just one day after former Brookside Police Chief Mike Jones stepped down amid reports of questionable ticket practices, State Representative Juandalynn Givan is calling for Mayor Mike Bryan, Municipal Judge Jim Wooten and the city prosecutor to step down from their roles.

Representative Givan says she was shocked to see something like this in a small town, and believes more action is needed.

“This is a very critical issue that the people are facing right now,” Givan said.

She says she isn’t shocked the former chief resigned because of the reports. She also believes what the police department has done impacts more than the people of Brookside.

“They haven’t served the people of Brookside. Nor the people who use those corridors and roadways,” Givan said.

Attorney Richard Rice is representing a family who has filed a lawsuit against the police department. He says given the information that’s come out in recent days is alarming.

“Based on some of the numbers I’ve seen, they made hundreds of thousands of dollars. In one year alone, I saw that they made over $800,000 and for such a small town, that’s remarkable,” Rice said.

CBS 42 has reached out to Mayor Bryan for more about the situation and are still waiting for a response.

“They should be compensated for the time they expended and vindicating themselves. And if their reputation was damaged, they should be compensated for that as well,” Rice said.

Rep. Givan is holding a town hall with Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway on Tuesday, February 1 at 6 p.m. in Fultondale.