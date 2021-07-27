State organizations and Walmart team up to fight against opioids in Alabama

Montgomery, Ala. (WIAT)– The Alabama Department of Mental Health, the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council as well as the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America are teaming up with Walmart to host a new training program and virtual reality demonstration on how to save a life by reversing an opioid overdose.

The one-hour webinar is free and the public is invited to join tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for the webinar link.

In addition to the training, co-chairs of the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council, Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Kimberly Boswell, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Attorney General Steve Marshall will address the crisis.

Over the last year, Alabama has seen an increase of drug overdoses. The state is now one of 25 with the highest increase in a 12-month period.

CBS 42 took an in-depth at Alabama’s Fight Against Opioids in a primetime special report that aired back in May.