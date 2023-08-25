HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Hamilton declared a state of emergency Friday morning for anyone in Hamilton and any surrounding counties or entities who receive water from the city.

A Facebook post stated that due to circumstances out of their control the Buttahatchee River was experiencing extreme turbidity, a measurement of how cloudy or hazy a fluid is. Because of this, the water was unable to be cleared and treated at the Water Treatment Facility, according to the post.

Mayor Page, according to the Facebook post, is set to announce water distribution centers “as soon as Emergency Plans are in place.”