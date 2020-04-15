State of Alabama given ownership of last US slave ship

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, traffic passes a mural of the slave ship Clotilda along Africatown Blvd. in Mobile, Ala. The last slave ship known to have landed in the United States more than 150 years ago has a new owner: The state of Alabama. A federal judge granted ownership of the Clotilda shipwreck to the Alabama Historical Commission in a one-page order released Monday, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The last slave ship known to have landed in the United States has a new owner: The state of Alabama.

A federal judge granted ownership of the Clotilda shipwreck to the Alabama Historical Commission in an order released Monday.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose means the state will have final say over remnants of the ship, which was found on a muddy river bottom north of Mobile and identified last year.

The ship sailed to West Africa on an illegal trip financed by a wealthy white businessman in 1860. It delivered about 110 kidnapped Africans to Mobile before it was scuttled and burned.

