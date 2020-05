State lifts fire alert for south Alabama after rains

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The state says it’s lifting a fire danger advisory that covered 15 counties in south Alabama.

Dry conditions and breezy winds prompted the Alabama Forestry Commission to issue the alert last week. But scattered rainfall has improved conditions. And fire crews on Tuesday finally controlled a fire that burned nearly 1,100 acres in Mobile County over six days.

Forecasters say south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle remain in a moderate-to-severe drought.

