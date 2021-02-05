State health officer provides update on Covid-19 Vaccination plan

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On Friday, the state health officer Dr. Scott Harris, is expected to give an update on the state’s vaccination plan.
Starting Monday, eligibility for covid-19 vaccinations will include people 65 or older, and additional groups of frontline workers.
The news conference starts at 11 a.m.

