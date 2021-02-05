State health officer provides update on Covid-19 Vaccination plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On Friday, the state health officer Dr. Scott Harris, is expected to give an update on the state’s vaccination plan.
Starting Monday, eligibility for covid-19 vaccinations will include people 65 or older, and additional groups of frontline workers.
The news conference starts at 11 a.m.
