State health officer provides update on Covid-19 Vaccination plan

The rain will end on this morning during as the cold front moves south of Birmingham. It will partly to mostly cloudy and cooler this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. It will be chilly with lows in the lower 30s. A stray flurry is possible.

Weekend Forecast: The old cold front will retreat back north on Saturday as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over Alabama. This will bring back scattered showers during the day and into Saturday night. We will have a chilly day with high temperatures in the 40s.