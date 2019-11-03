State Board of Education member, Ella Bell, dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Ella Bell, member of the Alabama State Board of Education representing District 5, has died Sunday.

Bell was first elected to the Board in November 2000.

In a statement, Gov. Kay Ivey said Bell and she shared a passion for the children of the state of Alabama.

“I’ll be in prayer for the family of State Board of Education member, Ella Bell. We shared a passion for the children of our state. She was an ardent champion of her district and will be missed. May the Lord be with her family and friends during this time.”

The State Superintendent said in a statement the Alabama State Department of Education is shocked and saddened by Bell’s passing.

“The ALSDE is shocked and saddened by the passing of an education icon. The representative of State Board District 5, Mrs. Ella Bell dedicated her life to the betterment of the students of Alabama. Her tenacity and steadfast resolve in fighting for equity for all students will be her legacy always. Her presence on the Alabama State Board of Education will be sorely missed.”