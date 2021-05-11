State authorities open investigation into officer-involved shooting in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect hospitalized.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, the Birmingham Police Department were executing a narcotics search warrant in Fairfield on the afternoon of April 22. Upon arrival, officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Allen Dwight Robertson.

Robertson was shot by authorities and was transported to UAB hospital with non-life threating injuries. No officers were injured during this incident.

Robertson has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, first-degree Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.