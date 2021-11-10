State and local leaders break ground on $30 million Brookwood Baptist Medical Center operation room

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookwood Baptist Medical Center is making strides to improve its current facility to help keep up with ever-evolving advancements in health care.

The medical campus is getting a $30 million upgrade to the operation room to better serve their patients and staff.

On Thursday Brookwood Baptist Medical Center leadership, physicians, staff and Gov. Kay Ivey broke ground on the new facility that will open the door for new opportunities.

“I’m so proud to see Brookwood Medical Center, that continues to make investments in their facility, elevating their standard of care a top priority,” said Governor Ivey.

“This will allow us to serve patients in a way that we are not currently able and will allow a continued growth in our organization and find new ways to serve,” said Jeremy Clark, CEO of the Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

The 19,000 square-foot building will house 13 new suites and provide a space for technological advancements to move in.

“The OR rooms are going to be larger than existing OR’s and will be more advanced, and will allow us to do more different types of surgeries than we are doing today,” said Clark.

“If you don’t move ahead and if you don’t adapt then you get left behind, so I think that the commitment that Brookwood is doing to rebuild operating rooms is just putting us out in the forefront of leading health care,” said Dr. Thomas Powell, MD, with the Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Those at the groundbreaking believe the continued investment in Alabama health care facilities will help provide the necessary care for patients as well as helping retain and recruit workers.

“It allows us to do more surgeries, it allows us to take care of more patients, and more and more patients are doing more outpatients surgery which means patients don’t need to stay overnight. This will allow us to help with that as well,” said Clark.

“The upgrades in this surgery department are symbolic of a commitment to health care excellence in the state of Alabama,” said Governor Ivey.

Construction on the building is expected to get underway in the next few months and the goal is to have the facility up and running by January 2023.