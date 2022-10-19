BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal railroad and state leaders are working on ways to address stopped trains across Alabama.

State representative Terri Sewell said stopped trains are impacting several communities in our area. She’s now working with federal leaders to fix the problem.

On Wednesday, several state and city leaders met with federal railroad administrators to address blocked railroad crossings in the 7th congressional district, specifically the Harris Homes community.

“It’s simply unacceptable,” Representative Sewell said.

Sewell said stopped trains have been a constant problem for communities in her district.

“It’s not only stops folks from going to work but it also stops first responders being able to come in to serve our community in order to respond to fire and health concerns,” Sewell said.

Sewell said grant money provided through the Biden administration will help correct some of these ongoing issues. Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose got to see the impacts firsthand.

“I know the folks that live in these communities experience this on a daily basis, we’re not overlooking that. So, we know there are short term immediate things we need to address as well as longer term solutions,” Bose said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said while plans are in the works, it will take some time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s important that we not give false hope. This will not be fixed overnight thought this problem has been lingering for many, many years,” Woodfin said.

Rep. Sewell said the state plans to apply for grant money through the infrastructure bill and work to improve the train blockage reporting portal. She also said the Federal Railroad Administration agreed to help with technical support to help apply for grants.