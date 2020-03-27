STAR ID deadline extended to 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to many government buildings have reduced hours, as well as looming concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for STAR ID application has been extended to October 1, 2021.

“We began modifying the Driver License Division operations Monday, March 16, and continued to serve customers on a more limited basis to reduce potential exposure to the virus. Starting today, March 26, ALEA Driver License offices will close all public access, and staff will remain on-site to answer phones and assist with online services,” Alabama Law Enforcement Agendy director Hal Taylor said in a written statement. “As always, we are dedicated to serving the citizens of this state, but we must make the health and safety of our customers and our personnel a priority. This deadline extension should relieve some of the wait time at ALEA’s DL offices to obtain a STAR ID during the next several months.”

STAR ID is Alabama’s version of the federal REAL ID program. The original deadline was going to be this October.

