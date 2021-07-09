Davenport’s Pizza Palace opening second location in Vestavia Hills

Vestavia Hills, Ala. (WIAT)– Davenport’s Pizza Palace is an iconic restaurant in Mountain Brook. Now the pizzeria is opening a second location in Vestavia Hills. It’s coming to the Vestavia City Center in 2022.

Davenport’s made the announcement on Facebook yesterday. This will be the first time the restaurant is opening a second location. They have been at the location in Mountain Brook since 1964.

Davenport’s will join other restaurants in the Vestavia City Center such as Taco Mama, First Watch, Panera Bread and Crumbl Cookies.