Standoff in Sylacauga market ends peacefully

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department were able to end a standoff with a man in a local market safely Thursday.

According to Sylacauga PD, a 51-year-old man suffering from a “psychological problem” entered Pickle Patch Market near Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant with a firearm.

The man fired one round inside the business and was threatening to kill himself.

Authorities were able to evacuate Giovanni’s and then talked the man into putting the gun down and being placed in custody without incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

