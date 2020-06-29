‘Standing United for Progress’ hosts Pelham information forum

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of Pelham residents convened at the city’s civic center for a community information forum. The event, hosted by Standing United for Progress, is in reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement.

While Pelham has had just one officer-involved incident in the past two decades, residents and community leaders felt it’s their job to keep the city safe for everyone. Topics like police de-escalation training and transparency were focal points of discussion.

Earnest Pitts attended the event with his wife. He said he wanted to become a part of the solution. “There’s a lot more that goes into making any community better,” Pitts said. “The most open path towards reconciliation is going to be through dialogue.”

Kenneth Paschal, the state president for the Alabama family rights association, organized the public forum. He said it takes work to keep the city’s officer-involved incident statistics down. “We’ve only had one deadly encounter actually in the history of Pelham between citizens and police officers,” Paschal said. “We don’t want to brag about that, we want to look at what can we continue to do…”

Chief Patrick Cheatwood said his ability to do his job depends on the community’s trust. He said his department will be posting a series of videos to it’s Facebook page to address residents’ concerns. “We want to get as many videos as we can out there to just inform the public on what we do, why we do it, and to answer questions,” Cheatwood said.

The information gathered at the forum will be presented to Pelham city council on July 6.

