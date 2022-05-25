BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions continued their winning ways Saturday with a win over the Michigan Panthers at protective Stadium.

As the only remaining undefeated team in the USFL, the Stallions have plenty of talent that deserves recognition, and for the second week in a row, the league did just that.

Newly acquired running back Bo Scarbrough and safety JoJo Tillery claimed the Offensive and Defensive Player awards for Week 6. The prior week, running back CJ Marable and linebacker DeMarquis Gates won the honors as well.

In just his second game in a Stallions uniform, Scarbrough took over as the featured back in the offense and accounted for 104 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground and also grabbed 2 passes for 15 yards.

Tillery was recognized for his efforts against the Panthers as the Stallions gave up only 17 points and shut Michigan out in the fourth quarter. Tillery made 10 tackles on the night and added his first sack of the season.

Scarbrough, Tillery and the Stallions will have the chance to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a win as well as some help from the New Jersey Generals.

Birmingham takes on the Pittsburgh Maulers at Protective Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m.