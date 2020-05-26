St. Vincent’s doctor addresses fears some may have of coming to ER during COVID-19 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An emergency room doctor at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham is addressing concerns about the safety of ER’s around the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jeremy Lindley, system medical director for emergency medicine and hospital medicine at St. Vincent’s, said he and other physicians are noticing a trend in people not coming into the ER until days after showing emergency symptoms that are not related to the coronavirus, such as stroke, heart attack, or appendicitis.

“It breaks my heart people are sitting at home not seeking medical care because of fear and when they do show up and find out they had a heart attack, stroke, or they’ve been suffering from appendicitis for days and when they present to us, they have a ruptured appendix and it could have been prevented,” Lindley said.

Lindley said he has seen dozens of COVID-19 patients over the last few months and that those patients are isolated immediately so there is no risk to other patients, staff, and visitors.

“Anytime a patient, visitor, of staff member enters the hospital, there is a screen prior to entering. We have a temperature check and they’re asked for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” he said. “If it’s a staff member, they’re sent home. If it’s a patient they’re placed in isolation room and put a N95 mask on them to protect the rest of the department.”

Lindley said he wants people to understand that there’s a reason we’re seeing more COVID-19 cases lately.

“That’s because we have more testing now so a lot of people that didn’t get tested before can now get test at primary clinics, urgent care clinic so all the number of cases may be increasing, the number of critical patients that are requiring oxygen, intubation, or require admission is actually down,” he said.

Lindley said those that have an emergency should not hesitate to go to their local emergency room. He said they should be one of the safest places, especially during a pandemic.

LATEST POSTS