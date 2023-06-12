BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church announced that it will be holding a memorial service this week to honor those shot and killed last summer.

Those being remembered are Jane Pounds, Bart Rainey, Sharon Yeager and the survivors of the fatal mass shooting that occurred at Saint Stephen’s last year.

The service will be held in the Nave and online on Friday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. on the shooting’s anniversary.

“It is with much love and gratitude that we say, ‘Thank you’ to the larger community who has supported Saint Stephen’s over the past year,” their Monday Facebook post read. “Your love has been felt and continues to help us heal.”