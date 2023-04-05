BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fundraiser has been announced to build a memorial in honor of three parishioners who were killed during a potluck at a church in Vestavia Hills last year.

A news release written by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Rev. John Burruss said that several members of the church discussed ways to create a place of healing following the events of June 16, 2022.

“The group felt strongly that their goal was threefold: remembrance for our victims and survivors and their families, healing for our congregation, and to further strengthen our connection to the community,” Rev. Burruss stated.

The clergy decided on plans for a labyrinth memorial garden which is designed to be wheelchair accessible. The garden will be open to the public as a quiet place to pray and reflect.

It will feature a fountain, benches and a bronze plaque that will commemorate the tragedy that claimed the lives of Bart Rainey, Sarah Yeager and Jane Pounds. Groundbreaking and construction began on March 27.

The estimated cost for the garden is $300,000, according to Rev. Burruss. A $150,000 community-wide campaign is open for the public to contribute funds. The congregation hopes to complete the memorial on the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

