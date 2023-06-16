VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday marks one year since the deadly shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. The church has a memorial service planned for Friday night to remember the lives lost and support one another as a community.

Saint Stephen’s leaders say they expect around 400 people to show up for the memorial and to take in the labyrinth built on top of hand-written messages and prayers.

“There has been pain but there’s also been incredible beauty and hope and people looking for tangible ways of responding,” says Reverend John Burruss, the rector for St. Stephen’s. “We can’t control what happens in this world, but we can control our response.”

Saint Stephen’s says Bart Rainey, Sharon Yeager and Jane Pounds are martyrs of the church, who died living out the belief in being hospitable and loving to all people.

The church says the memorial garden labyrinth will represent how over the journey, you come out a different person than when you came in.

“I mean that’s been our experience this whole year is we are different because of this experience,” says Burruss. “God, I wish it hadn’t happened and yet, my faith has deepened and my understanding of love has strengthened and boldened and I’m a different person than I was before.”

In the last year, not only has the church’s community banded together in support but the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama has shown up since the day it happened to make sure the Parrish was taken care of.

“As a Christian, I say things like ‘the body of Christ’ a lot and sometimes, it becomes a phrase. But in the aftermath of this shooting, it was so very real, it was actual, it was concrete, here was the body of Christ come alive to support this church,” says Reverend Canon Geoff Evans, Canon to the Ordinary in the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama. “What we’re going to celebrate on Friday is God’s love in a thriving community in spite of what’s happened.”

The memorial service and reception are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. St. Stephen’s says prayer ribbon artwork will be displayed on the altar and a book written by the community as part of their coping and healing will be available for purchase.

“I’m not fearful at all when I come here, I mean things happen. Things happen every single day,” says Burruss. “I imagine while something horrible and tragic happened here, if we open up the newspaper and worry about the same stuff happening to us every day, it’d be hard to live a full life.”