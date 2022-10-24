BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal funding will be provided for Birmingham’s St. Paul United Methodist Church in Birmingham to help preserve the historic civil rights landmark.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced the plan to allocate a portion of federal funding for the civil rights landmark Monday. It’s part of the $3.6 million she secured from the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund.

The goal is to help preserve civil rights sites in Alabama. Sewell said it’s important to keep Alabama’s history and the role it plays in our future alive.

“The struggle for civil rights and voting rights is an on-going struggle and I think it’s really important that we learn the lessons of the past and invoke some of the same strategies in order to continue this progress of a more perfect union,” Sewell said.

St. Paul’s is one of many churches in Birmingham that played a big role in the civil rights movement. In 1963, the church hosted meetings and training sessions in nonviolent civil disobedience for demonstrators who participated in the children’s crusade marches.

The church was awarded $500,000 dollars for preservation, restoration and repairs. Congresswoman Sewell said she hopes this funding will help future generations learn from our past so that we never repeat it.

