St. George Middle Eastern Food Festival returns this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- A popular event returns to Central Alabama this year. The St. George Middle Eastern Food Festival is back this year for its 39th year. It will be held September 23-25.

The food festival will be held at Saint George Melkite Catholic Church. It is located at 425 16th Avenue South, near UAB. Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will offer a drive-through service between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lunch orders of $75 or more can be delivered to the downtown area within five miles of St. George on Thursday and Friday. For takeout and delivery orders, call 205-492-9621 or foodorders@saintgeorgeonline.org. You can also place orders at saintgeorgeonline.org.

Organizers say there will be no entertainment or dancing due to COVID-19.