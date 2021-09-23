St. George Middle Eastern Food Festival kicks off Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham-area staple returns to Central Alabama this year, but in a different way. From Thursday to Saturday, the St. George Middle Eastern Food Festival is back for its 39th year.

Volunteer groups of about 75 per week have worked for months to prepare for the festival, according to St. George’s Melkite Greek Catholic Church

Rather than the typical dancing and performances you would see during a normal year, COVID-19 has led to a couple changes. Customers will drive into the church’s parking lot from 10th Avenue South to pick up their food.

Outdoor covered seating will be available for those looking to spend some extra time there.

The food festival will be held at Saint George Melkite Catholic Church, located at 425 16th Avenue South, near UAB.

You can order an assortment of Middle Eastern foods on saintgeorgeonline.org or call in (205) 492-9621

Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. The festival will offer a drive-through service between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lunch orders of $75 or more can be delivered to the downtown area within five miles of St. George on Thursday and Friday.

For takeout and delivery orders, call 205-492-9621 or foodorders@saintgeorgeonline.org. You can also place orders here.

Organizers say there will be no entertainment or dancing due to COVID-19.