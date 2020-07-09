St. Clair County Jail temporarily closing due to assessment

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting at 5 p.m. next Monday, the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City will temporarily close for an inspection as the county commission works with the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to a statement from the SCCSO, a thorough assessment of the building is necessary due in part to the age of the building. However, the department emphasized that there had been no recent accidents or injuries at the jail.

“To ensure the continued safety of all inmates and employees, the facility will be temporarily evacuated for assessment and subsequent remedial measures as may be required,” the statement read. “In an impressive showing of partnership and cooperation, Sheriffs in surrounding counties as well as the Alabama Department of Corrections, have agreed to assist in the temporary housing of inmates. It falls to the current leadership in St. Clair County to address these issues.”

