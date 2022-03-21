SPRINGVILLE Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County School District is dealing with overcrowding issues that have led them to consider using portable units. The biggest growth in the county is being seen in the Springville and Margaret communities. Due to the influx of people moving into the area the district said they fear not having enough room for students in classrooms this upcoming Fall.

However, adding portable units was not the districts first option. Just last year a tax referendum failed that would have given the district money to build new facilities. Adding portable units would also be costly. It’s estimated each unit costs about $80,000 and restrooms $100,000. Parents say they have concerns for what these units would mean for the district.

“We don’t want kids to get left behind because teachers are having a hard time having to teach 30 different kids at the same time. But at the end of the day what do you do. You don’t want to tell people not to come here because we love people,” Springville resident Jordyne Upchurch said.

“Certainly having children outside in a mobile unit in bad weather isn’t ideal. It’s a safety issue. We don’t like it, but if we don’t have other options it’s something we would have to consider. The Alabama State Department of Education has some very strict guidelines about how all that has to be set up,” Melinda Splawn, with St. Clair County Schools, said.

The Alabama State Department of Education has strict guidelines set up for schools if they use portable units. Discussions are underway regarding if St. Clair County Schools would meet the requirements. The district is also considering putting the tax referendum up for vote again to receive additional money to build better facilities.