St. Clair County school bus overturned in US 411 crash

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A St. Clair County school bus has overturned in a crash in Odenville Friday afternoon.

According to St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard, no students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver and an aide were inside the bus when it crashed but did not sustain serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Howard went on to say the crash occurred when an oncoming vehicle struck the bus on US 411 in Springville at St. Clair Road.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

