ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in St. Clair County said they are worried after the Environmental Protection Agency revealed in a press release it has detected some chemicals in the smoke from the landfill fire that’s been burning for months.

Near the site, one resident told CBS 42 the smell and amount of smoke is significantly stronger since the EPA began its work. Although chemicals were detected, the EPA is not revealing what they are, which is why several have concerns. Some residents said this information confirms their suspicions.

“I have burned a lot of wood of all types, and the smell is nothing like a woods fire,” nearby resident Bill Gardner said. “I said, ‘we have chemicals burning.'”

With limited information for now, the EPA said it is working with the Agency for Toxic Substances Disease Registry to help identify potential effects of the smoke from the landfill fire.

“I’m worried because you never know what’s in there and some of the smells we’ve got, you knew it had to be something besides fire,” Ann Hollis said, who lives directly across from the landfill.

Hollis and several others said they use air purifiers in their homes in an attempt to help lessen their exposure indoors.

“And then not trying to go outside, raising no windows and trying not to run the heat and air no more than we have to cause it pulls it in,” Hollis said.

The EPA recommends utilizing those methods, but even so residents say nothing can stop the smoke from seeping through their vents.

“Look, when you do laundry, where’s the air vent?” local resident Doug Noah said. “It’s from the outside and you get your laundry, and I don’t care how many bout sheets you put in, it smells like smoke when you’re taking out clean clothes.”

Ed Gardner showed CBS 42 his air filter that was saturated in soot. He said it is like that because of the smoke. Gardner said he worries about possible long-term effects this could have on people, especially the younger generation.

“And particularly, the little babies with respiratory problems already and so, yes, it is a concern,” Gardner said.

Gardner, along with other residents, said they wouldn’t be surprised to see the situation get worse before it gets better.

However, they tell CBS 42 they are grateful the EPA is taking the lead and that they will finally have relief soon. CBS 42 reached out for comment from the EPA, but the agency did not respond.