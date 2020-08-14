St. Clair County police searching for two missing boys

Trent Collins on the left, Braxton Collins on the right. Photos courtesy of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Trent Collins, 14, and Braxton Collins, 11.

Both children were last seen at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Deerbrook Road in Pell City. Police say they were wearing white tennis shoes with three horizontal stripes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trent and Braxton Collins, please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff Office at 205-884-3333 or call 911.

