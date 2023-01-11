VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Since November, we have been reporting about an underground landfill fire off Annie Lee Road in St. Clair County. Now, the radius of impact is being felt farther and farther.

In Liberty Park, the fire is impacting residents to the point that some of them have had red eyes when they wake up in the morning and allergy symptoms, according to Mayor Pro Temp Rusty Weaver. Liberty Park is more than 10 miles away from the site.

“Probably for the last month I felt like I was having spring allergies in the middle of winter,” Weaver said. “There’s obviously something in there that we shouldn’t be breathing. We’d like to know what it is number one, but number two we just want there to be some action to try to get this under control and mitigate what’s happening.”

Weaver said it’s not all the time, but the impact can be its worst in the morning and on overcast days. He said residents near him in Liberty Park started to notice the smell in early December, a few weeks after it started.

“I think the main concern is what is it that we are breathing? Everybody has a runny nose from time to time or itchy eyes,” Weaver said. “It’s not that we can’t tolerate it. That’s not the issue at all. The issue is what is causing that?”

Jennifer Swope lives in Leeds. She said she just started to smell it this week.

“I’ve been surprised that we haven’t smelled it sooner, just because we’re not that far. We’re closer than here,” Swope said. “As soon as you walk out the door, you’ll smell it. In the morning I’ll get up. This morning I got up and I smelled it. Yesterday afternoon it was pretty strong.”

As the radius of impact continues to grow – more are hopeful it will be out soon. Weaver said some proposals headed to Montgomery have a plan to put the fire out in 30 days.

“The frustrating thing is we’ve been talking about this now for a month and a half,” Weaver said. “It could have been out a long time ago if it really could have been under control in 30 days.”

If you continue to be impacted by the smell of this fire, Weaver encourages you to contact your local, state and federal officials to put an end to it. As CBS 42 reported on Tuesday, the St. Clair County Commission will be meeting in two weeks and is confident a proposal will be on Governor Kay Ivey’s desk by then.