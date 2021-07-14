St. Clair County Jail experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

St. Clair County Jail

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Jail is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to Sheriff Billy Murray.

In a post on social media, Sheriff Murray announced that the St. Clair County Jail, located in Ashville, has successfully tested all staff and inmates. Of those tested, 37 inmates and one correctional officer tested positive for the virus.

“All available precautions are being followed to isolate and observe positive tested inmates,” Murray said in the statement.

COVID outbreaks in jails and prisons have been documented across the country over the last year. The University of Minnesota, for example, outline four different peer-reviewed studies documenting surges in jails and prisons across the U.S.

