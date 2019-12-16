St. Clair County EMA posts storm shelter locations ahead of severe weather threat

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency says all FEMA and Safe Haven shelters will open if a tornado watch is issued for the county.

Here’s the list of shelters available:

City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #1

1814 South Hillcrest Road

Margaret, AL 35112

City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #2

155 Foxtrot Way, corner of RockCrest and Clearview Rd -enter thru Rock Crest, 1st road on right past 4-way stop

Odenville, AL 35120

City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #3

888 Woodland Circle/Sanie Rd/County Rd 6

Margaret, AL 35112

City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #4

Woodland Ridge Road

Margartet, AL 35112

City of Odenville FEMA Storm Shelter-Open

200 Alabama Street

Odenville, AL 35120

City of Riverside FEMA Storm Shelter

379 Depot Street

Riverside, AL 35135

Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #1

13370 Shoal Creek Road

Ashville, AL 35953

Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #2

4170 Shoal Creek Road

Ashville, AL 35953

City of Springville FEMA Storm Shelter #1

585 Village Springs Road

Springville, AL

City of Springville Storm Shelter #2

210 Walker Drive

Springville, AL

Pell City Courthouse Basement

1815 Cogswell Ave

Pell City, AL 35125

Ashville Courthouse Basement

100 6th Ave

Ashville, AL 35953

