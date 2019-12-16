St. Clair County EMA posts storm shelter locations ahead of severe weather threat

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency says all FEMA and Safe Haven shelters will open if a tornado watch is issued for the county.
Here’s the list of shelters available:
City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #1
1814 South Hillcrest Road
Margaret, AL 35112
City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #2
155 Foxtrot Way, corner of RockCrest and Clearview Rd -enter thru Rock Crest, 1st road on right past 4-way stop
Odenville, AL 35120
City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #3
888 Woodland Circle/Sanie Rd/County Rd 6
Margaret, AL 35112
City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #4
Woodland Ridge Road
Margartet, AL 35112
City of Odenville FEMA Storm Shelter-Open
200 Alabama Street
Odenville, AL 35120
City of Riverside FEMA Storm Shelter
379 Depot Street
Riverside, AL 35135
Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #1
13370 Shoal Creek Road
Ashville, AL 35953
Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #2
4170 Shoal Creek Road
Ashville, AL 35953
City of Springville FEMA Storm Shelter #1
585 Village Springs Road
Springville, AL
City of Springville Storm Shelter #2
210 Walker Drive
Springville, AL
Pell City Courthouse Basement
1815 Cogswell Ave
Pell City, AL 35125
Ashville Courthouse Basement
100 6th Ave
Ashville, AL 35953
