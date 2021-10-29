St. Clair County 13-year-old dies after shooting himself in ‘tragic accident’

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 13-year-old boy from St. Clair County is dead after shooting himself in what police are calling “a tragic accident.”

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday in Riverside. The boy, who was later identified at Joshua Smith, was then taken to St. Vincent St. Clair Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

On Friday, the Pell City School System paid tribute to Smith, who was an 8th grader at Duran North Jr. High School.

“While this investigation is ongoing and continuing at this time it appears to have been a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.