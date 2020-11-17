St. Clair Co. undercover investigation leads to four arrests in meth trafficking

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested and charged with trafficking meth after an extensive undercover operation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Matt Mullinax, 37 of Pell City, Ala., has been charged with thee counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Baird, 35 of Pell City, Ala., has been charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Sean Brantley, 40 of Lincoln, Ala., has been charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

And Nathan Bateman, 37 years old, has been charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office, along with the FBI, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Pell City Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 Unit conducted an extensive undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the four named individuals involved in a Methamphetamine Trafficking Criminal Enterprise in St. Clair County, Sheriff Billy Murray said.

The four men charged are being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville, Ala., with no bond.