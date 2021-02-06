St. Clair Co. BOE, Springville Band Boosters sues for money back from canceled Disney trip

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, theme park guests walk near a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of the Cinderella castle in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney said Tuesday, Sept. 24, that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Board of Education and Springville Band Boosters have filed a lawsuit against a travel agency after the Springville High School Band did not receive its money back for a trip to Disney that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Joseph Cooper of Musical Destinations entered an agreement dated June 20, 2019, to provide members of the Springville High School Band, a school operated by the Board, and their chaperones, with transportation, hotel accommodations, and admission tickets to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., from March 17-22, 2020, court documents say.

Musical Destinations has a long history of doing business by agent in St. Clair County, Ala., and throughout this State.

According to the documents that were filed on Feb. 4, 2021, the Band Boosters collected a total of $105,865 from the Springville High School band parents and students to fund the trip. In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Band Boosters paid those funds to Musical Destinations through periodic payments between September 2019 and February 2020 for the services to be provided by Musical Destinations under the Agreement. As of February 2020, all sums owed for the trip had been paid in full.

Near March 12, court records state, the Walt Disney Company announced the closure of Disney World Resort because of the COVID-19 pandemic closing the business March 15, 2020, with expectations to remain closed throughout the end of March. In actuality, the park remained closed until it began a phased reopening on or about July 11, 2020.

After the theme park resorts announced its closure, each of the parties agreed to cancel and refund the sums paid for the trip, court records say.

Neither the Board, the Band Boosters, nor the students and adults scheduled to attend the trip ever received any use or benefit of the services and accommodations to be provided by Musical Destinations under the agreement, although Cooper confirmed the agreement to refund the sums paid for the trip through oral promises and multiple e-mail correspondence.

In another turn, Cooper reported that “Musical Destinations” shut down all operations on March 29, 2020, including payroll, and there were no payrolls, bonuses or severances issued to any employees, or to [Cooper] as the owner.” Cooper represented that “[o]nly our expenses from the first three months of 2020 are being included in our non-recoverable costs,” and he promised that “[a]ll other available money is being sent back to our clients,” court documents say.

Following multiple attempts to receive a full refund for the trip paid for by the students and parents of the Springville High School Band, Cooper and Musical Destinations continued to refuse to refund the money, court records state.

The plaintiffs, St. Clair County Board of Education and Springville Band Boosters, are demanding judgment against Cooper and Musical Destinations in the amount of $105,865, along with the costs of this action, interest, reasonable attorney’s fees, and such other legal fees that come along.