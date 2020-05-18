Spring Valley Beach Water Park plans May 30 opening

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A local water park is hoping to open its doors to the public at the end of the month.

Over the weekend, management at Spring Valley Beach Water Park in Blountsville posted on Facebook that they had designated May 30 as the opening date for the park.

“Please note that the May 30th opening date is subject to change at a moment’s notice,” the message stated. “We have not received official word from the State or anyone affiliated with the current COVID-19 pandemic the world is currently dealing with. That being said, we are a business like thousands of others across this nation that must operate to survive.”

The park is not taking pavilion reservations at the moment, but we will let you know as soon our office is able to open. The group will update the public on any changes to its opening online.

